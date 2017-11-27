Tuskegee Honors 54 Future Veterinarians in Annual ‘White Coat’ Ceremony

Marking their transition to the clinical phase of the veterinary medical curriculum, Tuskegee University’s College of Veterinary Medicine presented the 54 students comprising its Class of 2019 with their “white coats” on Monday, Nov. 6.

The Annual White Coat Ceremony, held at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center, included faculty and staff, family members, friends and special guests in addition to the student honorees.

“We are proud of the Class of 2019 and appreciate the support of their families, friends and love-ones as they achieve their goal of becoming career-ready veterinarians,” said Dr. Ruby L. Perry, the college’s dean.