Tuskegee Mourns Death of Former President Benjamin Payton

Credited with the modern expansion of the iconic HBCU.

Courtesy: Tuskegee University

Tuskegee University President Emeritus Benjamin Payton died this morning, leaving behind a legacy of academic development and historic growth for one of the nation’s premier historically black colleges. He was 84.

Appointed in 1981, the South Carolina State University alumnus is credited with the establishment of key program offerings, including the school’s first doctoral programs in Materials Science and Engineering and Integrated Biosciences, and its aviation science discipline.

In his 29 years of leadership, Dr. Payton established the university’s Centers for Bioethics in Research and Health Care, Aerospace Science and Engineering, and raised more than $200 million in private and corporate giving to the university.

“Tuskegee University is deeply saddened at the loss of the university’s 5th President, Dr. Benjamin F. Payton. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the entire Tuskegee University community,” said 7th president Dr. Brian L. Johnson.

University officials announced that funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2016, at 1:00 p.m. in the University Chapel. Family hour will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. at Peoples Funeral Home in Tuskegee, Alabama.