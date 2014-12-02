Tuskegee Takes Black College Homecoming Attendance Title

HBCU Gameday today reports on the official homecoming attendance numbers from each of the four historically Black college football conferences, and crowns Tuskegee University as the 2014 homecoming champion.

The Golden Tigers attracted more than 31,000 fans to their homecoming game against Kentucky State, and outpaced the second-most attended HBCU homecoming game, Tennessee State’s homecoming game against Florida A&M, by more than 2,000 fans.

Clark Atlanta, North Carolina A&T and Alabama A&M rounded out the top five most attended HBCU homecoming games.

