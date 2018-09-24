Tuskegee Endorses Regional Air Force Training Initiative

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Sep 24, 2018

Officials at Tuskegee University emphasized its continuing support today for the proposed Leonardo DRS T-100 jet trainer project, which, pending approval by the U.S. Air Force, would be located at nearby Moton Field. The announcement accompanies a new university-city partnership that will include increased collaboration on various areas of community infrastructure.

