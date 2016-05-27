Tuskegee Veterinary Grads to Star in Animal Planet Reality Show

Three graduates of Tuskegee University’s College of Veterinary Medicine will star in a new Animal Planet reality series, “The Vet Life” premiering June 4 at 9PM.

Diarra Blue, Aubrey Ross and Michael Lavigne, three friends who met at Tuskegee and began individual practice in Las Vegas before reconnecting to open their own animal hospital in Cypress, Texas, are profiled for their efforts to balance family lives with their professional commitment to treatment of critical animal health needs.

‘The Vet Life’ is the second Alabama historically black college to earn a spot on national cable network television in the last three years. In 2015, the Lifetime Network broadcast the first and only season of ‘Bama State Style,’ a program showcasing the personal lives of members of Alabama State University’s Might Marching Hornets Marching Band.

Tuskegee is the only historically black university with a standalone college of veterinary science, and is the nation’s top producer of African-Americans earning advanced degrees in the field. The school will hold a special campus advanced screening of the new series on June 2.