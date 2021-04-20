LISTEN: Digest After Dark -- The Umar Johnson of HBCUs

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Apr 20
  
We discuss the accreditation candidacy of Morris Brown College, warning signs of increasing HBCU board interference, and if Howard University’s historic surge in applications is a sign of positive things to come in the sector.

