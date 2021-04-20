LISTEN: Digest After Dark -- The Umar Johnson of HBCUs

|0:00
We discuss the accreditation candidacy of Morris Brown College, warning signs of increasing HBCU board interference, and if Howard University’s historic surge in applications is a sign of positive things to come in the sector.
