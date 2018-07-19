UMES Names Heidi Anderson President

Heidi Anderson, a former provost at Texas A&M University – Kingsville, was yesterday announced as the new president of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. She will replace former president Juliette Bell, who announced her resignation in February, beginning Sept. 1.

UMES will be the first turn at an HBCU for Dr. Anderson, who served as provost for two years before being reassigned as special assistant to the president. She has held academic executive positions at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia and the University of Kentucky, along with teaching experience at Auburn University and the University of Tennessee.

“The Board of Regents and I are pleased to welcome Heidi Anderson as the new president of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore,” said University System of Maryland Chancellor Robert Caret. “Everyone we spoke to described Heidi as a visionary, dynamic, inspirational and trusted leader who fosters strong, collaborative and collegial teams, and who values transparency, integrity and shared governance.”

With her appointment, Dr. Anderson joins Bowie State University President Aminta Breaux and Coppin State University President Maria Thompson as the only three black women to lead institutions within the University of Maryland System, which since 2010 has seen presidential changes at 10 of its 11 member schools with the exception of the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

Since 2015, Bowie State, UMES and Coppin have all changed presidents — the same year Caret, a former president of Towson University and key figure in the lawsuit filed by graduates of the four HBCU campuses against the state, was named system chancellor.