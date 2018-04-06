UNC Board of Governors Experiences Winston-Salem State’s Signature Approach to Education

University of North Carolina President Margaret Spellings joined recently appointed members of the UNC Board of Governors for a tour of Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) on Wednesday, April 4.

With a theme “More Than A Place,” six newly elected members of the Board of Governors were introduced to WSSU’s signature approach to education during the tour, which included presentations from administrators, faculty, students and alumni, and a shuttle tour of the campus and nearby centers.

“We are on a mission to make sure that each and every student who comes here gets a wonderful and dynamic education that prepares them for a future that we don’t even know that exists,” said WSSU Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson. “I hope that you will leave here with a deep appreciation for the WSSU story.”

The tour concluded with a reception and the ceremonial signing of the UNC/WSSU metrics agreement with President Spellings and Chancellor Robinson.

“I’m really grateful that Chancellor Robinson and his team have committed to some really aggressive, ambitious and bold targets in this agreement,” Spellings said. “If we are to ensure upward mobility for all North Carolinians, the principle that you all take to heart and live and breathe every day at this institution, we must set a goal/vision and hold ourselves accountable for meeting it, and that’s exactly what we’ve done today.”

As part of the tour, WSSU administrators introduced the university’s strategic plan, the importance of liberal education, and the effect of high-impact practices and student research opportunities.

The tour included:

· A stop at the Student Success Center at Hill Hall to hear from students and recent graduates about their experiences. Board members also learned more about WSSU’s efforts to impact the communities around the university through faculty and student-led research and healthcare initiatives.

· A shuttle tour with stops at the School of Health Sciences’ virtual hospital at the S.G. Atkins Enterprise Center, and the Center for Design Innovation (CDI), a multi-campus research center founded by WSSU, UNC School of the Arts and Forsyth Technical Community College.

The tour also gave WSSU the opportunity to highlight a number of construction priorities. More than $80 million in construction is underway at WSSU, including a new freshman residence hall and a sciences building. Two projects – the Hauser Hall Music, and the Physical Plant for Arts + Visual Studies Department – are designed and waiting on state funding.

The tour opened with a welcome by the Red Sea of Sound marching band and the WSSU Powerhouse of Red and White cheerleaders.

The visit was part of a statewide tour of UNC System campuses designed for the benefit of new BOG members; members of the UNC System staff also attended.