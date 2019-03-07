UNCF President Called for Changes in HBCU Accreditation. And Then SACSCOC’s President Responded.

United Negro College Fund President and CEO Michael Lomax has spent the better part of the last two days publicly criticizing accreditation review processes involving the nation’s historically black colleges and universities, beginning with comments made during UNCF’s inaugural ‘State of the HBCU ‘ event and continuing on social media through this morning.

Today, he received a sharp response from the president of the accreditor responsible for more than 70 percent of the nation’s HBCUs.

In a letter sent to Dr. Lomax and forwarded to members of the U.S. Congress, media, other HBCU advocacy groups and member school presidents of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools’ Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), organization president Belle Wheelan responded the claims with disappointment and data on HBCUs’ overall standing in the organization.

The social media dialog drew a response from Kentucky State University President and former UNCF Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute Executive Director M. Christopher Brown II.

