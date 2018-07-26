UNCF President Michael Lomax, Vice President Brian Bridges Talk HBCU Career Pathways

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jul 26, 2018
  
0:00
-18:12

Executives from the United Negro College Fund discuss their recent career pathways leadership convening, the role of HBCUs in training the 21st-century workforce, and how HBCUs are adapting to new industrial demands. The convening is a part of a UNCF partnership with the Lilly Foundation to spur HBCU leadership in increasing career access to a more diverse field of potential employees.

