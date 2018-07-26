UNCF President Michael Lomax, Vice President Brian Bridges Talk HBCU Career Pathways

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jul 26, 2018

Executives from the United Negro College Fund discuss their recent career pathways leadership convening, the role of HBCUs in training the 21st-century workforce, and how HBCUs are adapting to new industrial demands. The convening is a part of a UNCF partnership with the Lilly Foundation to spur HBCU leadership in increasing career access to a more diverse field of potential employees.

