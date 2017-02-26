Update Your Email Subscription to the HBCU Digest

Thanks so much for bearing with me as I migrated the Digest over to Wordpress in order to save you money and to provide a little more flexibility in our coverage. Please note that if you haven’t done so, you can sign up to receive the instant email updates from Wordpress as you’ve been receiving them from Medium by signing up on the homepage.

Just go to HBCUDigest.com, look at the top of the right-hand column, and the subscription box is the first visible item. Enter your email address, and that’s it. You can adjust your subscription to either receive posts instantly as they are published, or as a daily digest.

Feel free to let me know if you have any questions, or any feedback about the new look of the site. Thanks again for all of your support past and future!

Yours in Advocacy,

JCS