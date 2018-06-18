US Agriculture Secretary Meets with PVAMU Cooperative Extension Officials

The Cooperative Extension Program in the College of Agriculture and Human Sciences participated with Texas A&M in the “Battle Ground to Breaking Ground” program hosted in Dallas, Texas, May 31, 2018. Attending the event was U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. Mr. Purdue met with veteran farmers to announce a partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Texas A&M “Battle Ground to Breaking Ground” initiative.