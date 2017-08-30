UVA Releases Recordings of Lyndon B. Johnson Discussing Lincoln’s Thurgood Marshall as Potential SCOTUS Nominee
The University of Virginia’s Miller Center has released audio tapes of former US President Lyndon B. Johnson discussing Lincoln University alumnus and acclaimed civil rights attorney Thurgood Marshall as a potential candidate for appointment to the US Supreme Court in 1967.
The release honors Marshall’s confirmation to the court on this date 50 years ago.
#OTD 1967, Thurgood Marshall was confirmed as a judge for #SCOTUS. Listen to this recording from our #LBJTapes. pic.twitter.com/XQfLbYangu
— Miller Center (@Miller_Center) August 30, 2017
