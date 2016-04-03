VIDEO — Alabama State, Steve Harvey Announce Turkey Day Classic Partnership

Entertainer Steve Harvey and Alabama State University have announced a promotional and development partnership surrounding the school’s annual Turkey Day Classic football game.

Details remain sparse, but officials say the goal is to increase awareness of the university, and enrollment.

“I have put together a staff that going to sit down with the student body and find out what they want to do,” said Harvey. “It’s about everybody; it’s about the whole campus. Steve Harvey AnnouncementRight now, the most important thing is education at this university right here — to grow enrollment and enrich the lives of these young people so that y’all can be great. My objective is to make as many millionaires as I can…I joke around a lot, but I’m serious. I know a lot about God and I know a lot about business. I know a lot about starting at the bottom…and how to get to the top. So, we’re going to bring some of that here to ASU and we’re going to try inspire some young people and we’re going to have a good time in the process.”