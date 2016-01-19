VIDEO — Detroit Pistons Retire Jersey of Virginia Union Alum Ben Wallace

Virginia Union University alum Ben Wallace, a four-time NBA all-star and NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the Detroit Pistons, was enshrined with the retirement of his number 3 jersey during a Pistons home game earlier this week.

