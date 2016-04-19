VIDEO — Grambling State Holds Strategic Plan Public Briefing Session

Grambling State University officials held a strategic planning briefing session on campus last week, inviting commentary and questions from campus stakeholders to help outline the university’s core values of sustainability.

The Monroe News-Star reports that the meeting, led by Grambling President Willie Larkin, highlighted areas of concern related to campus safety, accreditation, fundraising and capital improvements, among other issues.

A steering committee on the strategic planning process, led by consultant and Morgan State University Vice-President for Operations Maurice Taylor, presented data gathered by campus focus groups and outlined during the meeting.

Dr. Larkin served as Chief of Staff at Morgan before being appointed as Grambling president.