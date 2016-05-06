VIDEO — Howard President Wayne Frederick Discusses HBCU Culture, Challenges

In an interview with the Chronicle of Higher Education, Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick discusses the continuing value of historically black colleges, and defines some of the challenges in infrastructure, culture and finance.
Dr. Frederick was today announced as a new appointee to the White House Board of Advisors on HBCUs.
