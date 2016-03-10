VIDEO — Howard’s Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Becoming Lead Writer for Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

Cultural critic, journalist and Howard University alumnus Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses his love affair with Marvel comics, and the adjustment to becoming the lead writer for its ‘Black Panther’ franchise.
Cultural critic, journalist and Howard University alumnus Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses his love affair with Marvel comics, and the adjustment to becoming the lead writer for its ‘Black Panther’ franchise.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.