VIDEO — Howard’s Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Becoming Lead Writer for Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Mar 10, 2016CommentShare

Cultural critic, journalist and Howard University alumnus Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses his love affair with Marvel comics, and the adjustment to becoming the lead writer for its ‘Black Panther’ franchise.

CommentShare
← PreviousNext →