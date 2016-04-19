VIDEO — Jackson State Addresses Michelle Obama Commencement Changes

Jackson State University has published information about changes with its upcoming commencement exercises, which will feature First Lady Michelle Obama as the keynote speaker. The release of the information coincides with recent coverage of frustration among students and parents over the changes, which have now involved two separate dates and three different times for the ceremony. From WAPT:

Parent Diana Kimbrough said the university changed the time of graduation twice, which has caused problems for her family.

“We got notice 30 days out that it’s being changed to April 23,” Kimbrough said. “Initially it was going to be 8 a.m., then it changed to 10 a.m., then it changed to 3 p.m…We had to go back (and) change those reservations to accommodate April 23,” Kimbrough said. “Now we’re being told that only 15 people out of this party of over 60 adults and multiple children are coming to Jackson for this graduation. We can only get 15 tickets.”

Ticket allotment, registration and pick-ups are now required to accommodate a crowd that officials say may reach more than 55,000 attendees.