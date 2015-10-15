VIDEO — John Wilson: “I Will Be Morehouse President Until God Says Otherwise”

A website “Wilsonleaks” has published a video of a recent Morehouse College Crown Forum event, in which school president John Silvanus Wilson tells faculty and students that he will not “walk away from the school” in spite of “rumors.”

Dr. Wilson, who earlier this month received a one-year extension to remain as president, is alleged by WilsonLeaks to have mobilized support from Morehouse board members with corporate interest in campus contracts to change their votes against a 20–14 vote for non-renewal and removal at the end of the academic year.

In his Crown Forum address, Dr. Wilson specifically cited praise from Morehouse Trustee and Chik Fil A CEO Dan Cathy, among those listed by Wilsonleaks as a contingent of trustees which threatened to resign without Wilson being offered an extension.

“I’m not running from this position of president, and I’m not running for this position of president,” Dr. Wilson said. “I am the president of Morehouse College, and I will be so until God says otherwise.”