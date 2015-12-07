VIDEO — KG The Artist Releases ‘HBCU Anthem’ Benefit Record for South Carolina State

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Dec 7, 2015CommentShare

KG The Artist, a South Carolina State University alumnus, has digitally released his latest record, HBCU Anthem in support of his alma mater and black colleges nationwide.

The video, featuring sights from SCSU’s homecoming, talks about the schools ongoing fight to raise awareness and money against the backdrop taking community pride in black colleges.

CommentShare
← PreviousNext →