VIDEO — Morehouse Alum Judge Olu Stevens Adds Jail Time For ‘N-Word’

Morehouse Alum Judge Olu Stevens Adds Jail Time For 'N-Word'

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Kentucky Circuit Court Judge and Morehouse College alumnus Olu Stevens made headlines recently, sentencing Adam Satterly to an additional 60-day jail stint after he called Stevens a ‘punk ass nigger’ following a hearing.

Judge Stevens, who is no stranger to controversial statements and cases involving race, changed the sentence to time served after Satterly apologized for using the slur.

