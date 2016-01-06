VIDEO — Morehouse Alum Judge Olu Stevens Adds Jail Time For ‘N-Word’

Kentucky Circuit Court Judge and Morehouse College alumnus Olu Stevens made headlines recently, sentencing Adam Satterly to an additional 60-day jail stint after he called Stevens a ‘punk ass nigger’ following a hearing.

Judge Stevens, who is no stranger to controversial statements and cases involving race, changed the sentence to time served after Satterly apologized for using the slur.

style=”display:block”

data-ad-client=”ca-pub-5494528208355176"

data-ad-slot=”5957960395"

data-ad-format=”auto”>