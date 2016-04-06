VIDEO — One Shining HBCU Moment
HBCU Gameday recaps the 2016 black college basketball post-season, set to the Luther Vandross version of ‘One Shining Moment.’
HBCU Gameday recaps the 2016 black college basketball post-season, set to the Luther Vandross version of ‘One Shining Moment.’
Originally published at www.hbcudigest.com on April 6, 2016.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.