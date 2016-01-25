VIDEO — Paine Fighting to Rightsize Finances, Accreditation Status

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jan 25, 2016CommentShare

WJBF reports on Paine College’s efforts to reduce costs and stabilize its accreditation status. The school has raised more than $245,000 since November, but remains in debt to vendors by more than $2 million.

