VIDEO — Perspectives from the Final HBCU Swim Meet

The News & Observer profiles students and coaches from North Carolina A&T’s swim team, as they reflect on what could be the nation’s final historically black swim meet between the Aggies and Howard University.

The Aggies will discontinue women’s swimming after this season, to reinstate men’s golf, women’s golf and women’s soccer.

