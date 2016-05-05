VIDEO — Reggie Barlow Accepts Virginia State Head Coaching Position

Jarrett Carter Sr.
May 5, 2016CommentShare

Former Alabama State University head football coach Reggie Barlow has been named to the same position at Virginia State University. He talked with the Montgomery Advertiser to discuss the new job, offered just months after accepting the coaching job at his high school alma mater Lanier High School in Montgomery.

