VIDEO — Southern Human Jukebox Covers Adele’s ‘Hello’

The Southern University Human Jukebox once again achieves viral victory, this time for its cover of the global hit ‘Hello’ by Adele.

The video, featured by Sports Illustrated and USA Today’s digital platforms, has amassed more than 200,000 hits.

