VIDEO — Spelman Alumna, Sam’s Club CEO Rosalind Brewer Talks Corporate Diversity

While her comments have drawn praise and criticism along racial lines, Spelman College alumna and Sam’s Club CEO Rosalind Brewer has the support of the company’s top brass for her view of ensuring corporate diversity for women and minorities. From the Washington Post:

The backlash prompted Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon to issue a statement about the retail giant’s position. “For years, we’ve asked our suppliers to prioritize the talent and diversity of their sales teams calling on our company,” McMillon said Monday evening. “Roz was simply trying to reiterate that we believe diverse and inclusive teams make for a stronger business. That’s all there is to it and I support that important ideal.”

