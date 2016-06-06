Virginia State University alumna, soldier and Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber was tonight crowned as Miss USA.
She is the second HBCU graduate to earn the crown since Howard University’s Shauntay Hinton in 2002.
Virginia State University alumna, soldier and Miss District of Columbia Deshauna Barber was tonight crowned as Miss USA.
She is the second HBCU graduate to earn the crown since Howard University’s Shauntay Hinton in 2002.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.