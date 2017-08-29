Virginia State Alumna Lataisia Jones Makes History at Florida State

Lataisia Jones recently became the first African American woman to earn a PhD in biomedical sciences from Florida State University’s College of Medicine, setting a new standard for the school’s diversity efforts and boosting the narrative on HBCU excellence in training STEM professionals.

A Suffolk, Va. native who earned her baccalaureate and master’s degrees at Virginia State University, talked with WTKR in Hampton Roads about her accomplishment.

“It’s 2017 and still an African American being a first has created such honor and motivation and inspiration. I’m talking to people in Tennessee, or California, or other countries and they’re asking me for tips about biomedical programs, putting up with long hours in the lab and asking what kept me interested and driven. I think it’s wonderful.”