Virginia State Extends Lonnie Blow Through 2021

Virginia State University today announced a five-year contract extension for head basketball coach Lonnie Blow that will keep the CIAA Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year in Petersburg through the 2021 season.

“Coach Blow is a true leader for our men’s team,” said VSU President, Dr. Makola Abdullah. “Not only does he motivate them to excel on the court, but in the classroom as well. We are excited that he will remain an integral part of our Trojan family.”

In three seasons, Blow has led the Trojans to a 56–24 overall record and this year’s CIAA basketball tournament title. He is the first head coach in CIAA history to lead two programs to tournament championships, having led Saint Augustine’s College to the 2010 title.

“It is an honor to remain a member of the Trojan family,” says Coach Lonnie Blow. “I am excited about the future of our program and look forward to continuing the legacy that we have begun here.”

“Virginia State University is fortunate to have a head men’s basketball coach of the caliber of Lonnie Blow, Jr.,” says VSU Director of Athletics Peggy Davis. “His leadership ability, coaching style, and all around commitment to our student-athletes’ academic success makes him the right fit for Virginia State University. We are proud that Coach Blow has made the commitment to continue to lead our men’s basketball team.”