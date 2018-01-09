Virginia State Football Coach Reggie Barlow Headed For Oakland Raiders?

HBCU Gameday reports on the breaking news involving Virginia State University head football coach Reggie Barlow, who reportedly will leave the CIAA champions for an assistant coaching job with the Oakland Raiders.

Reggie Barlow denies report that says he’s NFL bound – HBCU Gameday Update: Barlow has stated via social media that he is still the head coach at Virginia State University. We will continue to monitor this situation. Hold your Trojan Horses. Barlow says he’s still at VSU on the ‘gram. More as it becomes available.

The former Alabama State star played two seasons under new Raiders head coach Jon Gruden with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2002 and 2003. He played five years in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bucs, spending one off-season with the Raiders.

On his Instagram, Barlow posted a picture with officials and former players from the Raiders franchise.