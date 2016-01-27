Virginia State Football Coach Resigns, Headed for James Madison

Virginia State University head football coach Byron Thweatt has resigned, and will be named linebackers coach at James Madison University, multiple outlets are reporting.

HBCU Gameday broke the story on Thweatt’s resignation yesterday, a surprise departure that followed VSU’s 6–4 record in his first and only season as head coach.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports on Thweatt’s new position at JMU, a position with the crosstown rivals of one of his previous stops, the University of Richmond, where he spent eight seasons in the same coaching role.

