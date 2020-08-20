Virginia State Offers HBCU History Course

Undergraduates at Virginia State University will have a chance to take a groundbreaking course on the history of America’s historically black institutions beginning this fall.

The 300-level course HBCU History will cover the sociopolitical, economic, and historic role of black colleges in the nation’s history. Officials say that it may be among the first of its kind in higher education, and will offer students a unique take on black colleges as important industrial and social hubs in the nation’s evolution.

“HBCUs, though lauded for their contributions, are no exception when it comes to the need for serious academic study of their historical trajectories,” says Cheryl Mango, Assistant Professor of History at VSU. “In light of the battle for scholarly confirmation, I believe that HBCU History and HBCU Studies classes are the next frontier for black colleges.”

“It is our hope that VSU has begun a trend that all school systems, particularly fellow HBCUs will follow, says Dr. Donald Palm, VSU Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. “With the proper understanding and analysis from the institutions’ actual stakeholders, HBCUs can rightfully move from the periphery of African-American history, to take their rightful place as a central part of American and educational history.”

Officials say that registration for the inaugural offering of the course is already near capacity.