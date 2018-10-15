Virginia State Raised $276K for Student Scholarships Last Month

Virginia State University continues its streak of historic fundraising this year, collecting just over $276,000 from more than 300 donors last month.

VSU Trojan Alumni on Twitter 276,972 was raised from 336 donors during the month of Sept. to support VSU & its deserving students. This figure is nearly $60K more than last month’s total! Thank you to alumni, faculty, staff & friends for supporting @VSUTrojans ! #VSUTransforms https://t.co/u41guIm9PA

In August, Virginia State outraised Norfolk State University in the ‘Battle of the States’ fundraising challenge held in conjunction with the Trojans’ regular-season football opener against the Spartans.