Virginia State Renames Campus Facilities Named for Confederate Sympathizers, Honors Black Women

Four buildings on the Virginia State University campus formerly named for sympathizers of the confederacy and discrimination against African Americans have been officially renamed to honor Black women with historic ties as graduates and educators at the institution.

“As an Historically Black University, VSU has always set the tone of celebrating those who came before us to create the legacy that we have today,” said VSU President, Makola M. Abdullah. “ Unveiling names that celebrate and honor amazing black women, especially those who have contributed to our VSU history in such an impactful way, shows that we proudly make space for and celebrate those up-and-coming trailblazers who have in the past, and will in the future, make Virginia State University their home.”

The renamed facilities were revealed in a ceremony last week on the campus. From a release: