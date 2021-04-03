WATCH: Meet the Scholars Behind Virginia State's Viral Videos

Jarrett Carter Sr.
We talk with Virginia State University President Makola Abdullah and the members of the Roommates Afolabi Oyeneyin, Davon Stephens, and Orlando Andrews about how they conceptualize viral content, their role in promoting HBCU culture, plans for life after graduation, and how one sketch resulted in a heavy campus fine.

