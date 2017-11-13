Virginia State, Tuskegee Win Conference Football Championships; Golden Tigers Snubbed in NCAA Playoff Selection

Virginia State University and Tuskegee University finished their 2017 regular seasons with expected results; conference championship trophies. But only one of these programs got the nod for an appearance in the NCAA Division II post-season playoffs.

First, Virginia State’s historic CIAA championship run.

Cannon and Cook power Virginia State to CIAA crown – HBCU Gameday He’s no secret, but Virginia State’s Trent Cannon sure is a weapon. The VSU running back scored three touchdowns, including two back-breaking runs in the second half, to help lead his team to a 42-19 win over Fayetteville State to claim the CIAA championship. Crown ‘Em: @VSUTrojans 42, @FSUBroncos 19 F.

Then, a familiar outcome for the TU Golden Tigers.

Tuskegee holds off Ft. Valley for SIAC Championship – HBCU Gameday FORT VALLEY-Ga. Tuskegee University didn’t run up 50 points like it did last week, but instead pulled off a 13-6 defensive showcase against Fort Valley State to claim the 2017 SIAC Championship. The Golden Tigers claimed its 31st Conference Championship in school history behind a steady dose of Hoderick Lowe.

But the NCAA playoff bracket won’t include both champions. Instead, Bowie State University receives an at-large invitation to the Division II tournament.

http://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2017-11-12/ncaa-division-ii-football-championship-field-announced

The Bulldogs and Trojans will both host opening round games on Nov. 18.