Virginia Union’s Kiana Johnson Scores 49 in Lady Panthers’ Sweet 16 Win

Virginia Union University senior guard Kiana Johnson scored 49 points to lead the Lady Panthers to a 91–76 win over West Liberty in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division II women’s national basketball tournament.

The Michigan State transfer and nation’s leading scorer continued her campaign for one of the greatest single seasons in HBCU history, converting 18 out of 33 shots including four three pointers, and finishing with eight assists, six steals and four rebounds.

The Panthers never trailed after falling behind 10–8 midway through the first quarter. Forwards Lady Walker and Taylor White combined to add 22 points and 27 rebounds to Johnson’s scoring outburst, which broke her own single-game scoring mark, set last month against Lincoln.

This year, Johnson has set school records for single-game and single-season totals in points and assists, and has scored at least 20 points in 28 games. She has scored 40 or more points five times this season, including two 40-point games this postseason.

Johnson and the Panthers will face Bentley University on Mar. 22 in South Dakota.