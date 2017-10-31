Was Talladega Blocked From Magic City Classic Parade Because of Trump?

The 76th annual Magic City Classic provided another great weekend of food, football and good times in Birmingham, AL. Even rain and cold temperatures couldn’t stop its signature parade, but one person believes that forces bigger than bad weather prevented Talladega College’s Marching Tornadoes Marching Band from appearing.

School President Billy Hawkins believes the school was blocked as a result of appearing in President Donald Trump’s inaugural parade. From the Birmingham Times:

Did Magic City Classic officials snub Talladega’s band for marching at Trump inaugural? Times Staff Report Talladega College’s marching band will not participate in the Magic City Classic Parade and school president Billy C. Hawkins is wondering whether the snub is related to his controversial decision to allow the institution to participate in President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Hawkins this week issued a press release expressing disappointment that the Marching Tornado will not be able to participate in the Classic Parade this year and said he “hoped” that the decision was not political. The Talladega Marching Band did participate the past five years. “To say that we are disappointed is an understatement,” Hawkins said. “The Talladega College Band continues to grow in prominence. The band has participated in numerous parades, including the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade. I am aware that some were not happy that we allowed our students to participate in this great opportunity. I just hope that politics was not a factor in this decision.”

The Magic City Classic website did not feature the Marching Tornadoes, but also did not list Alabama State or Alabama A&M among the dozens of participating bands.

But ASU and AAMU did participate according to local reports.