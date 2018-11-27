WATCH: BET HBCU Tailgate Turnup at Mississippi Valley StateJarrett Carter Sr.Nov 27, 2018Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareBET travels to Mississippi Valley State University for the inaugural edition of its digital series, HBCU Tailgate Turnup.Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareSubscribe
