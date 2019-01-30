WATCH: Bethune-Cookman Circus Continues With Announcement of Presidential FinalistsJarrett Carter Sr.Jan 30, 2019Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareInconsistent narratives pile up at the school in the midst of a financial crisis.Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareSubscribe
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.