WATCH: Georgia’s Kayla Willis Goes Viral For College Acceptances, Chooses Fisk

A tweet from Georgia high school standout Kayla Willis went viral recently after she profiled her 31 college admission offers and more than $900,000 in scholarship funds.

i kinda didn’t want to post this, but someone said “the whole world needs to know how great you are” so here we go twitter! pic.twitter.com/g58Xd0w1w2 — Kayla E. Willis 💋 (@kaegenic) February 24, 2019

11Alive in Atlanta profiles Willis’ rise to Internet stardom, as she prepares to take her talents to Fisk University in Nashville this fall.