WATCH: HBCU Alumni Ruth Carter, Brian Tyree Henry, Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee Shine at the Oscars

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Feb 25, 2019

Hampton University alumna Ruth Carter and Morehouse College alumni Brian Tyree Henry, Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee were among the most memorable figures of last night’s Academy Awards show. Check out their memorable speeches and moments.

← PreviousNext →