WATCH: HBCUs at Center of Report on Black College Athlete, Coaching Equity

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Los Angeles Rams Director of Player Engagement Jacques McClendon and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Education Manager Shanteona Keys discuss their recent work on a report outlining how the NCAA can better facilitate equity for Black players and athletic executives, and its support of historically Black member institutions.

Read the full report here.

