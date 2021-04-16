WATCH: HBCUs Missing Millions in Federal International Development Funding

RTAC Researchers Shanelle Haile (Spelman College alumna) and Dr. Pearline Tyson (Xavier University of Louisiana alumna) discuss a new report that provides insight on how HBCUs may be boxed out of important federal funding specifically earmarked for career development and research in international affairs.
Read the Report — Current Landscape of Engagement Between USAID and Historically Black Colleges and Universities
