WATCH – ‘HBeyCU’ Drives Millions in Free Marketing for Black CollegesJarrett Carter Sr.Apr 17, 2018Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareHow Beyoncé created millions in marketing value for HBCUs with a single performance.Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareSubscribe
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.