WATCH – Howard’s Chadwick Boseman Discusses His Upcoming Commencement Speech

Howard University alumnus and acclaimed actor Chadwick Boseman appeared on ‘Live with Ryan and Kelly’ yesterday to discuss his upcoming commencement keynote speech at his alma mater.

The South Carolina native who attended the British American Dramatic Academy at Oxford University after graduating from Howard is best known for his roles as T’Challa/Black Panther in Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Captain America’ and ‘Avengers’ films, and as the title characters in biopics on Thurgood Marshall, James Brown and Jackie Robinson.