WATCH: Kentucky State Commencement Goes ‘GradChella’

Jarrett Carter Sr.
May 13, 2019

Kentucky State University sent its graduates off with a performance by its marching band in the midst of the graduate processional.

HBCU presidents have long wrestled with how to walk the fine line between celebration and liability when it comes to graduates rejoicing on the commencement stage. But could this be a blueprint for how new alumni can party, without prolonging a ceremony or endangering themselves?

