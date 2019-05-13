WATCH: Kentucky State Commencement Goes ‘GradChella’

Kentucky State University sent its graduates off with a performance by its marching band in the midst of the graduate processional.
HBCU presidents have long wrestled with how to walk the fine line between celebration and liability when it comes to graduates rejoicing on the commencement stage. But could this be a blueprint for how new alumni can party, without prolonging a ceremony or endangering themselves?
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.